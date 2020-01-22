|
Fisher Betty Aged 80 years
Who passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th January 2020 in Westwood Care Home, Chorley.
Beloved wife of Ronnie (deceased), much loved mum of Dene and dear mother in law of Julie.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Chorley, on Wednesday 29th January at 2.15pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Carrol M. Bibby, Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton, Preston,
Tel: (01772) 796669.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020