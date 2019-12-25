Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
RUTTER (Nee Greenhalgh) On the 14th December 2019, peacefully at her home
Betty
aged 87 years
Beloved wife of the late Maurice, dearly loved mum to Linda,
dear mother-in-law to Frank and a loving and devoted nanna and great nanna
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to Motor Neurone Disease (M.N.D.) c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 30th December at 1.30pm
All are cordially invited to join the family for refreshments at Highfield Cricket Club, Wigan
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019
