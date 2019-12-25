Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Brenda Bunt

Notice Condolences

Brenda Bunt Notice
BUNT On the 11th December 2019, peacefully at her home,
Brenda
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mum to Vanessa and dear mother in law to Philip.
Flowers, or donations if desired, to Battersea Dogs Home c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019
