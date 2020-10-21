Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
HOWARD BRENDAN Please pray for the repose of the soul of Brendan who passed away on 17th October 2020,
aged 90 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Vi, very dear Father, Father-in-law, loving Grandad and Great Grandad.

Requiem mass to be held at St. Joseph's RC Church, Chorley
on Saturday 24th October 2020
at 10.30am, followed by interment
at St. Chad's RC Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to CAFOD, c/o St. Joseph's Church.
YNWA
Enquiries to
Carl & Brett Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020
