|
|
|
HOWARD Brendan The family of Brendan Howard wish to express their gratitude for the many acts of respect and kindness shown to them and for the numerous masses and condolence cards.
In particular we would like to offer thanks to those who, because of Covid, could not attend Brendan's Requiem but honoured him on his final journey by gathering in groups at St Joseph's, Harpers Lane, Blackburn Road,
Great Knowley and Town Lane,
St Chad's.
Thanks also to Dr K Tipper, Ruth and staff at Library House,
the District Nurses and supportive carers, to those who contributed to CAFOD, Brendan's charity, and not forgetting Canon Peter G Stanley for such a comforting eulogy and Requiem Mass,
which was transmitted worldwide to Brendan's extended family.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020