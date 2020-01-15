|
MILLER On 1st January 2020,
peacefully at Chorley Hospital.
Brian
aged 86 years
Station Officer retired Fire Service.
Beloved husband of Margaret
and dear dad to Mark and Neil.
'Sadly missed'
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, payable to Diabetes Society and
Staffie Rescue c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 15, 2020