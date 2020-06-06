Home

McWHINNIE
(née Clare)
On the 23rd May 2020,
peacefully at home
Carol Ann
aged 74 years
Much loved mum of Craig and Paul,
lovely mum-in-law to Cathryn and Laura also much loved grandma of Lauren, Jodie and Archie.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 12th June at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Christie Charity or
The Tuberous Sclerosis Association c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020
