Berry (née Miller) On 22nd May 2020, peacefully
in Chorley Hospital after
a short illness
Cathleen
Mary Walmsley
aged 90 years
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
dearly loved mother of Ann, mother-in-law of Paul and
devoted granny of Simon.
A private funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation and
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020