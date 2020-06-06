Home

Berry (née Miller) On 22nd May 2020, peacefully
in Chorley Hospital after
a short illness

Cathleen
Mary Walmsley
aged 90 years

Beloved wife of the late Roy,
dearly loved mother of Ann, mother-in-law of Paul and
devoted granny of Simon.

A private funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 10:00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation and
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020
