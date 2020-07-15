|
|
|
WALLBANK On 3rd July 2020
Christine Margaret
Aged 82 years.
Beloved sister of the late Tom, sister-in-law to Anne, loving
auntie, great-aunt and cousin.
A private funeral service will take place at St. George's Church, Chorley followed by committal
at Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. George's Church and
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020