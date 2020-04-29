|
|
|
THOMPSON On 18th April, peacefully at Rivington Park Care Home
Clifford Henry
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Mavis,
dearly loved father to Paul and Gary, grandfather to Calum,
Sara, Dean and Rebecca,
brother to Joyce and the late Kenneth, Eric and Alan.
A private service will be held at Overdale Crematorium on
Friday 1st May at 1:00pm.
Due to COVID 19 there will be a live stream of the service at www.obitus.com, the password can be provided by B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dean Thompson Memorial Fund www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
deanthompsonmemorialfund.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020