|
|
|
HOWARTH Consuelo Aged 52 years, peacefully at Meadow House Hospice,
Ealing, London,
on April 11th 2020.
Beloved daughter of Robert
and Ana, loving sister to Antonio, Robin and Philip
and dear friend to many.
Former pupil at St. Michael's CE High School, Chorley, she trained as a State Registered Nurse
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
and gave 35 years of service
to the various communities
where she lived.
Sadly Missed.
A private funeral service was held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on April 21st 2020.
Donations, if desired,
to Meadow House Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020