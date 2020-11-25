|
|
|
TAYLOR On 12th November 2020,
peacefully at home with his family.
Cyril Robert aged 90 years
Devoted husband of the late Marjorie, loving father of Paul and Carol, father-in-law of Cath, much loved grandfather of Thomas, Matthew and Emily.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020