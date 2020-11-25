Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Cyril Taylor Notice
TAYLOR On 12th November 2020,
peacefully at home with his family.
Cyril Robert aged 90 years
Devoted husband of the late Marjorie, loving father of Paul and Carol, father-in-law of Cath, much loved grandfather of Thomas, Matthew and Emily.

Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020
