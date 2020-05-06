|
|
|
HOLLAND
On 28th
April 2020,
sadly passed away
Damian Paul
aged 56 years
Beloved son of
Francis and Pauline (dec),
devoted father to
Siobhan and Alexander,
loving brother to Gregory,
Lee, Caroline and Paul,
a wonderful uncle and
special friend to many.
'A faithful servant of God who
will forever live in our hearts.'
A private interment will take place at St. Peter's Church, Chorley
on Monday 11th May.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired,
to Christian Aid
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 6, 2020