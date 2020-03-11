|
|
|
BOULD On 28th February,
peacefully in Hospital
David Roy
aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of the late Irene, beloved father of Alan,
loving father-in-law to Gillian, much loved grandad of Jennifer, Adam and Sarah.
Funeral service will take place
at St. John the Evangelist,
Whittle-le-Woods on
Monday 16th March at 1:00pm followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Bowel Cancer UK
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 11, 2020