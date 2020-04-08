|
|
|
COAN On 2nd April 2020 peacefully at Manchester House Nursing Home
DAVID ROBERT ARTHUR
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie, loving father to Geoffrey and Janet also a devoted
grandad to Toby and Jack.
Late of Pine Grove, a keen
amateur photographer and collector of old cameras, giving talks on both at Camera clubs across the North West.
David will be laid to rest
at a private interment alongside his wife Valerie at Preston Woodland Burial site on
Tuesday 14th April at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director (please
gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020