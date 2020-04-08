Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Coan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Coan

Notice Condolences

David Coan Notice
COAN On 2nd April 2020 peacefully at Manchester House Nursing Home
DAVID ROBERT ARTHUR
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie, loving father to Geoffrey and Janet also a devoted
grandad to Toby and Jack.
Late of Pine Grove, a keen
amateur photographer and collector of old cameras, giving talks on both at Camera clubs across the North West.
David will be laid to rest
at a private interment alongside his wife Valerie at Preston Woodland Burial site on
Tuesday 14th April at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director (please
gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -