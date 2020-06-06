|
|
|
DEAVILLE Suddenly in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 30th May 2020
David
aged 84 years
Devoted and adored husband
of Sylvia, loving brother,
brother-in-law, uncle,
cousin and friend.
'Leaves a void that cannot be filled'
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Leprosy Mission c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020