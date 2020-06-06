Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Deaville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Deaville

Notice Condolences

David Deaville Notice
DEAVILLE Suddenly in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 30th May 2020
David
aged 84 years
Devoted and adored husband
of Sylvia, loving brother,
brother-in-law, uncle,
cousin and friend.
'Leaves a void that cannot be filled'
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Leprosy Mission c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -