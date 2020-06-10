|
|
|
Pomfret David Former employee of
Lancashire Evening Telegraph.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
David Pomfret, who passed
away suddenly at home on
the 29th May 2020.
Loving friend of Barrie.
Cousin of Barbara, Colin and Sally, Harry and Eileen, Ollie, David, and uncle to Julie, Debby and Louise.
Will be sadly missed. God bless.
Funeral service to be held at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th June 2020
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020