|
|
|
WHITTAM On the 16th April 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital,
Dean Thomas
aged 48 years.
Beloved Husband of Karen,
loving Dad to Jessica,
dearly loved Son of Nancy and the late Colin and dear
Brother of Nicolas.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or The Brain Tumour Charity c/o the funeral director.
(Please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral details and enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020