WHITTAM DEAN THOMAS Karen, Jessica, Nancy and Nicolas sincerely thank all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and donations for Cancer Research UK and
The Brain Tumour Charity following our sad loss of Dean.
Thanks to the staff at Chorley MAU and Mr Hall and Team at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Also thanks to Rev'd David Phillips and also to B. Livesey Ltd for the most caring and respectful
funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020