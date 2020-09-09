|
|
|
ARIES Derek William Slipped away on
30th August 2020, surrounded
by his loving family, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Crystal. Much loved Dad of
Lynn, Carol and Dawn.
Loving Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday the 16th of September 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 9, 2020