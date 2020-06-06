|
|
|
HICKS On 30th May 2020,
suddenly at home
Derek
aged 78 years
Devoted husband of Jennifer, dearly loved father to
Haydn, Wendy and Martyn,
loving father-in-law of Anna, Paul and Karolina, a cherished grandad to Chloe, Sam and Hayley and best friend to Solo his Black Lab.
Former Chairman of Chorley Football Club.
Private funeral service will be held place at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020