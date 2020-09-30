|
|
|
ARSTALL On 20th September 2020, peacefully at home
Diane Joyce
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved friend of Pauline, loving daughter of Joyce and the late Kenneth, beloved sister of Beverley, sister-in-law of Leslie,
a much loved aunt of Sian and Carys also great aunt to
Jack, Alys and Harry.
Private funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematoium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Chorley District Nurses and Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 30, 2020