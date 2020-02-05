|
|
|
Marshall Don On 25th January at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Joan, Dad of Alison, Chris and Geoff, and father in law to Paul.
The Funeral Service will take place at Euxton Parish Church on Tuesday 11th February at 12.30pm and will be followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of The Firefighter's Charity, a tribute page has been established at https://don-marshall.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Director, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH
Tel 01772 457 887.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 5, 2020