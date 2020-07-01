Home

Donald Swarbrick

Notice Condolences

Donald Swarbrick Notice
SWARBRICK Donald Passed away peacefully in
Jasmine Court on 23rd June 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of
Shirley and Angela.
Father-in-law to Bert and Andy.
Grandad to Scott and Paul
and great grandad to
Charlotte and Ryley.
Private family funeral will be held
at Pleasington Crematorium on Tuesday the 30th June 2020
at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 1, 2020
