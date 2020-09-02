|
PRITCHARD Passed away peacefully on
20th August 2020
in Chorley Hospital
Doris
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, beloved mum of Sue, George (deceased), Lily (deceased), Dennis, Elaine and Pamela, also a treasured nanna, nan, sister, mother-in-law, aunty and cousin.
Your life was a blessing,
your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday
9th September at 10:30am followed by interment at
Euxton Parish Church at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation
c/o Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020