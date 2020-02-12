Home

Dorothy Hodgson Notice
HODGSON (née Taylor) On 6th February 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Dorothy
aged 98 years
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
dearly loved mother of Judith and Bernard and a very dear friend
to many.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 19th February at 11:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020
