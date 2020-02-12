|
|
|
HODGSON (née Taylor) On 6th February 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Dorothy
aged 98 years
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
dearly loved mother of Judith and Bernard and a very dear friend
to many.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 19th February at 11:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020