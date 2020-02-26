Home

Dorothy Hodgson

Notice

Dorothy Hodgson Notice
HODGSON Dorothy Judith and Bernard would like to thank all family and friends for their kindness and support following mum's death.
Your cards, expressions of sympathy, flowers and generous donations to Derian House are very much appreciated.
Thank you to Drs Jacobs and Raffi
for their excellent care over the years, to Independent Living for their loving care services
for the last six years and to
Reverend Michael Print for a beautiful funeral service at
St. George's Church, Chorley.
Many thanks also to B. Livesey Ltd. for dignified and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020
