HOWARD Dorothy
(Nee Slater, also
known as Cooper) Passed away peacefully on the 26th January 2020, after a period of illness in Chorley District Hospital, Dorothy (Dot), aged 85 years. Cherished Mother of Martin and Lindsay. Dearly loved Sister of Eleanor and the late Jack and the late George. Also a loving Aunty and Sister-in-law.
Funeral service to be held
at 1:00pm on Wednesday
12th February 2020 at
Euxton Parish CE Church.
Followed by interment in the Church yard. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020