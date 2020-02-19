|
Howard Dorothy (Dot)
(née Slater)
Also known as Cooper Martin and Lindsay would like to thank everyone for the tributes you paid to our mum, your kindness and support will always remain in our memories.
Heartfelt thanks to all her bowling friends who made her life so special during her bowling years.
Thanks to Chorley Surgery
for her care over the years, to
Eden Florist and to Carl Kenyons
Meridian Funeral Home for their caring and professional funeral arrangements. Thank you all for your cards, messages of sympathy, flowers and kind donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020