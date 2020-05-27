|
Bailey Douglas M.B.E Passed away peacefully at
Marley Court Nursing Home on the 15th May 2020, aged 79 years.
Deeply loved Husband of Helen. Dearest Dad of Gary (deceased) and Paul. Devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.
"Forever loved."
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 29th of May 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held for Douglas at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK, Chorley and
South Ribble Branch or
Marley Court Nursing Home.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020