Deakin Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 3rd June 2020.
EDITH
Aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late William and a dearly loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Due to the current restrictions at this time a private family funeral is to be held.
No flowers by request but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull PR7 5BZ Tel: 01257 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020