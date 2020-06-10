Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Coppull)
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5BZ
01257 793880
Edith Deakin

Edith Deakin Notice
Deakin Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 3rd June 2020.

EDITH
Aged 89 years.

Beloved Wife of the late William and a dearly loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma.

Due to the current restrictions at this time a private family funeral is to be held.

No flowers by request but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull PR7 5BZ Tel: 01257 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
