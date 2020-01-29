|
|
|
HULL (née Hooley) On the 19th January 2020
peacefully at Chorley Hospital
Edith Agnes
aged 93 years
Beloved wife of the late Twells Hull, dearly loved mother
to Denise and Sheila,
loving mother-in-law to Mike
and loving and devoted grandmother to Sarah,
Andrew and Helen.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church on
Monday 17th February at 11:30am
followed by private Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020