Edith Robinson
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Edith Robinson

Edith Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Edith Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 27th October 2020,
aged 89 years.

Dearly loved wife of the
late Albert Ignatius Robinson.
Very dear mother of Tony, Paul and Stuart. Dear mother in law
of Christine, Sue and Carol.
A loving grandma and
great grandma.

Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RNLI.

Enq: Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020
