Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Donegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Donegan

Notice Condolences

Edmund Donegan Notice
DONEGAN Edmund (Eddie) Passed away peacefully in
Chorley District Hospital on the 10th November 2020,
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Cath. Very dear Father of Catherine. Loving Grandad of Florence.
Requiem Mass to be held at 10:30am on 20th November 2020 at St Joseph's RC Church, Chorley.
Followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Care.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -