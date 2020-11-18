|
|
|
DONEGAN Edmund (Eddie) Passed away peacefully in
Chorley District Hospital on the 10th November 2020,
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Cath. Very dear Father of Catherine. Loving Grandad of Florence.
Requiem Mass to be held at 10:30am on 20th November 2020 at St Joseph's RC Church, Chorley.
Followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Care.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020