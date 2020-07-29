|
|
|
LYNCH On 20th July 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Edna
aged 84 years
Beloved wife of the late Robert Andrew, dearly loved
mother of Paul and Jane,
loving mother-in-law of Andrew and Janine, a devoted nan of Emma, Daniel and Ben, Shane, Andrew and Lauren, a much loved great nan, loving sister and
sister-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at Rivington Parish Church on Friday 31st July at 11:00am followed by interment at Ridgemont Cemetery, Bolton.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 29, 2020