Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lynch

Notice Condolences

Edna Lynch Notice
LYNCH On 20th July 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Edna
aged 84 years
Beloved wife of the late Robert Andrew, dearly loved
mother of Paul and Jane,
loving mother-in-law of Andrew and Janine, a devoted nan of Emma, Daniel and Ben, Shane, Andrew and Lauren, a much loved great nan, loving sister and
sister-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at Rivington Parish Church on Friday 31st July at 11:00am followed by interment at Ridgemont Cemetery, Bolton.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -