Edward Mather

Notice Condolences

Edward Mather Notice
Mather On the 27th July 2020, peacefully at Jasmine Court Care Home

Edward
'Ted'
aged 97 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joan, dearly loved father of Michael and dear father-in-law of Edith.

Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 1:30pm

No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
to St. James Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020
