Edward Toulson Notice
TOULSON Edward Alan Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 5th August 2020, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Mary Elizabeth.
Very dear father of Simon and Paul and much loved brother of Maureen.
Cherished father-in-law of Christina and Rebecca.
Loving grandad and dear
brother-in-law of Bob.
Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 24th August 2020 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be made to Genesis Care Chorley at
www.genesiscarenw.co.uk.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home. Tel:01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 19, 2020
