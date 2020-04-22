Home

Eileen Banister

Eileen Banister Notice
BANISTER (née Anderton) Of Brindle, passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday 11th April

Eileen Elizabeth
aged 85 years.

The dearly beloved wife of Peter Banister (formerly of Longton) much loved sister to Brian and wonderful auntie to Dave, Jane and Dave and loving great auntie
to Eva and Mary.

Eileen will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends to whom she meant so much.

Due to current restrictions a
small family funeral was held
on Monday 20th April.
A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at
St. James' Church, Brindle
later in the year.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
