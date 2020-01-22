|
|
|
DISLEY On the 14th January 2020, peacefully at Chorley Hospital, after a long illness,
Eileen
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Granville, dearly loved sister of Mary (deceased), Jean (deceased), Marian, Joan (deceased) and Ann, loving sister in law of Tom and Michael and a devoted aunt
and great aunt.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church on Wednesday 12th February at 1.30pm, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020