DONBAVAND EILEEN Peacefully on 24th April 2020
Aged 92 Years
Loving mother of Wendy and Anthony, much loved grandmother to Sarah, Tom, Graham and David and also a loving
great-grandmother
Private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either Galloway's Society for the Blind or Action on Hearing Loss
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 13, 2020