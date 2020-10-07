Home

Eileen Harrison Notice
Harrison On 29th September 2020, peacefully at home

Eileen
aged 89 years.

Former Teacher at
St. James' School, Chorley.

Beloved wife of Neil, loving mother of Susan and Michael,
dear mother-in-law to Herbie and Anneli, cherished grandma of Victoria, Helen, Heather,
Miriam, James and Jon also
great grandma to
Annabel, Holly and Megan.

Funeral service will be held at
St. James' Parish Church, Chorley followed by to committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to St. James' Parish Church, Chorley c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 7, 2020
