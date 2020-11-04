Home

Howard (nee Swarbrick)
Eileen Mary Peacefully on 30th October 2020 at her home, aged 97 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late Vincent (Vin) and much loved Mum to their five children.

The funeral service will take place at St Mary's RC Church, Chorley, on Monday 9th November at
12.00 noon, followed by the committal at Chorley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.

All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020
