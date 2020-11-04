|
|
|
PLUMB (née Berry) On 31st October 2020,
peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home
Elizabeth Ethel (Betty)
aged 94 years
Beloved wife of the late George,
loving mother of
Pamela (dec) and Frank (dec),
dear mother-in-law of
John and Pauline, devoted nana
of Lizabeth, Suzannah, James
and George also Daniel and Jake,
great nana of Jack and Edward,
Jessica and Oliver,
Connor and Jake.
Funeral service to take place at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020