B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Elizabeth Plumb

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Plumb Notice
PLUMB (née Berry) On 31st October 2020,
peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home

Elizabeth Ethel (Betty)
aged 94 years

Beloved wife of the late George,
loving mother of
Pamela (dec) and Frank (dec),
dear mother-in-law of
John and Pauline, devoted nana
of Lizabeth, Suzannah, James
and George also Daniel and Jake,
great nana of Jack and Edward,
Jessica and Oliver,
Connor and Jake.

Funeral service to take place at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November
at 10:00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020
