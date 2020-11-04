|
|
|
ATKINSON On 29th October 2020, peacefully in Jasmine Court Care Home
Ella
aged 98 years
Beloved wife of the late Leonard, dearly loved mum to Ruth,
devoted nan of David and his wife Emma, cherished Nana Atkie of Sam and Erin.
Private funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020