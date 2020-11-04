Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Ella Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON On 29th October 2020, peacefully in Jasmine Court Care Home

Ella
aged 98 years

Beloved wife of the late Leonard, dearly loved mum to Ruth,
devoted nan of David and his wife Emma, cherished Nana Atkie of Sam and Erin.

Private funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -