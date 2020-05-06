|
|
|
WHALLEY Peacefully on
25th April 2020
Eric
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eunice, loving father to Andrea and Gail, devoted grandad of
Emma, Paul, Tara and Kyle,
cherished brother of the late
Jean and Joyce,
a dear brother-in-law to Gordon,
a much loved uncle and
a friend to many.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
