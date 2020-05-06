Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Whalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Whalley

Notice Condolences

Eric Whalley Notice
WHALLEY Peacefully on
25th April 2020
Eric
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eunice, loving father to Andrea and Gail, devoted grandad of
Emma, Paul, Tara and Kyle,
cherished brother of the late
Jean and Joyce,
a dear brother-in-law to Gordon,
a much loved uncle and
a friend to many.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -