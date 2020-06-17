|
|
|
HESKETH (née Hodkinson) On 13th June 2020,
peacefully in
Highcliffe Residential Home
Florence Mary
'Mary'
aged 90 years
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, dearly loved mum of Shirley and Ian, dear mother-in-law to Pat
and Carol, cherished grandma
of Daniel, Kathryn, Josh and Alex.
Private funeral service for family and close friends will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Wednesday
24th June at 2pm followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 17, 2020