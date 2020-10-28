|
|
|
TUSON (formerly Tinsley)
née Lake On 19th October 2020 peacefully
at home with her family,
Frances Fitzgerald Ann,
aged 92 years
Dearly loved mother of Graham, Robert and Denise, loving
mother-in-law of Vivienne,
Carol and David, a devoted
grandma and great-grandma.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Mary's R/C Church, Leyland on Thursday 29th October at 12 noon followed by interment in the churchyard.
Flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, payable to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift
aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd, Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020