Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tuson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Tuson

Notice Condolences

Frances Tuson Notice
TUSON (formerly Tinsley)
née Lake On 19th October 2020 peacefully
at home with her family,
Frances Fitzgerald Ann,
aged 92 years
Dearly loved mother of Graham, Robert and Denise, loving
mother-in-law of Vivienne,
Carol and David, a devoted
grandma and great-grandma.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Mary's R/C Church, Leyland on Thursday 29th October at 12 noon followed by interment in the churchyard.
Flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, payable to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift
aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd, Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -