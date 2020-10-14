|
SHUTTLEWORTH FRANK Passed away peacefully at home on 1st October 2020,
aged 96 years.
Loving husband of the late Enid. Loving father of Janet (dec),
Peter and Carolyn.
Much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
A Funeral Service was held at Brindle St. James Church on Monday the 12th of October 2020, followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to St.Catherine's Hospice.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020