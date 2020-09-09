Home

GREEN On 30th August 2020,
peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
George
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
dearly loved father to Gillian,
loving father-in-law of Andrew, devoted grandad to
Hannah and Katie.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 14th September
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Chorley Dialysis Unit
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 9, 2020
